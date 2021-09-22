Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak' To Witness An OTT Release; New Poster Revealed

Vidyut Jammwal is set to thrill fans with his upcoming flick Sanak - Hope Under Siege which will witness an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The Khuda Haafiz actor took to his social media handles on Wednesday, September 22 to announce that his movie will be released digitally and revealed a new poster featuring him in an intense moment. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the movie also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra in pivotal roles.

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action thriller was announced in January this year and marks his fifth collaboration with Vipul Shah after coming together for movies like Force and Commando. However, the release date of the film hasn't been announced by the makers yet.

Vidyut Jammwal's Sanak to witness an OTT release

Making the announcement on his social media handles today, Jammwal uploaded a new poster from the movie where he can be seen engaged in intense combat, with ammunition in his hand. He wrote, "Maine sunna hai, SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai... Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex. ( I've heard SANAK can make you do anything, even drive you crazy in love).[sic]"

Maine sunna hai,

SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai...



Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS .#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/qyPbPdj3qc — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 22, 2021

The Kanishk Varma directorial is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. Announcing the film with three new posters on Republic Day, Vidyut wrote, "When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza, A #VipulAmrutlalShah Production, starring @rukminimaitra, @nehadhupia and @iamroysanyal, Directed by @kanishk.varma[sic]."

More on Vidyut's work front

On the work front, the Commando heartthrob commenced shooting for his upcoming project Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha with Shivaleeka Oberoi in July. The movie comes as a sequel to the last year's Khuda Haafiz, which revolves around Vidyut's character Sameer Choudhary as he embarks on a mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets caught up in flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. He has also announced his home production, IB71, which is being directed by Sankalp Reddy.

