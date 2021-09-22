Last Updated:

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak' To Witness An OTT Release; New Poster Revealed

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action thriller Sanak: Hope Under Siege's new poster is out. The movie will soon premiere on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Vidyut Jammwal in Sanak

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VidyutJammwal


Vidyut Jammwal is set to thrill fans with his upcoming flick Sanak - Hope Under Siege which will witness an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The Khuda Haafiz actor took to his social media handles on Wednesday, September 22 to announce that his movie will be released digitally and revealed a new poster featuring him in an intense moment. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the movie also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra in pivotal roles. 

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action thriller was announced in January this year and marks his fifth collaboration with Vipul Shah after coming together for movies like Force and Commando. However, the release date of the film hasn't been announced by the makers yet. 

Vidyut Jammwal's Sanak to witness an OTT release

Making the announcement on his social media handles today, Jammwal uploaded a new poster from the movie where he can be seen engaged in intense combat, with ammunition in his hand. He wrote, "Maine sunna hai, SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai... Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex. ( I've heard SANAK can make you do anything, even drive you crazy in love).[sic]" 

READ | Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani spotted at Mumbai airport amid engagement rumours; Watch

Take a look:

The Kanishk Varma directorial is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. Announcing the film with three new posters on Republic Day, Vidyut wrote, "When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza, A #VipulAmrutlalShah Production, starring @rukminimaitra, @nehadhupia and @iamroysanyal, Directed by @kanishk.varma[sic]." 

READ | 'The way I knew him': Vidyut Jammwal to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla; Know how

More on Vidyut's work front 

On the work front, the Commando heartthrob commenced shooting for his upcoming project Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha with Shivaleeka Oberoi in July. The movie comes as a sequel to the last year's Khuda Haafiz, which revolves around Vidyut's character Sameer Choudhary as he embarks on a mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets caught up in flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. He has also announced his home production, IB71, which is being directed by Sankalp Reddy. 

READ | 'Teary-eyed' Vidyut Jammwal recalls memories while paying tribute to Sidharth Shukla

(Image: @VidyutJammwal/Twitter)

READ | Vidyut Jammwal to marry designer Nandita Mahtani? To announce engagement soon; reports
READ | 'Did it the Commando Way': Vidyut Jammwal confirms engagement to designer Nandita Mahtani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vidyut Jammwal, Sanak, Sanak release date
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND