Vidyut Jammwal Spills Details About Shivaleeka's Role With 'Khuda Haafiz' Motion Poster

Recently, actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of his next action thriller Khuda Haafiz, took to his social media handle to share a promotional motion poster video of the film. The video reveals the first look of Shivaleeka Oberoi, who plays the role of the female lead in the film. Take a look at the video poster shared:

Sameer's 'young, innocent bride'

Meet Nargis, Sameer’s innocent, young bride; excited to begin a new life in a distant country; But they are separated by a cruel twist of fate.



Will their love win against all odds?

The motion poster sees Shivaleeka Oberoi, sporting a hijab and holding her documents, as she says: ‘Sameer! Mujhe Vapas Ghar Aana hai Sameer.’ (I want to come back home, Sameer). Giving a brief synopsis of Shivaleeka Oberoi’s character, Nargis, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that her character is Sameer’s young bride, who is excited to begin a new life in a distant country. However, their plans go tatter shatter as the couple gets separated by a 'cruel twist of fate'. Disney Plus Hotstar's official Twitter page shared the same tweet and revealed that the film will hit the streaming giant on August 14, 2020.

Recently, Vidyut Jammwal shared a promotional motion poster video of the film, which features the actor sporting several bruises and wounds, as he says the dialogue: ‘Mujhe Meri Nargis Chahiye’, which is translated to I want my Nargis. In the caption, the actor revealed that his character’s name in Khuda Haafiz is Sameer Chaudhary, who is a software engineer from Lucknow. Adding to the same, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that his character is 'beaten, battered and bruised, however, unbowed' in the upcoming film. In the movie, Vidyut Jammwal’s character is 'determined in his quest to find his love in an unknown country'.

About Khuda Haafiz

Khuda Haafiz is an upcoming action thriller film, which is written and directed by Faruk Kabir. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles, the movie also features actor Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. Take a look at the trailer of the movie here -

