Here Are The Best Dialogues From Akshay Kumar's 2016 Film 'Airlift'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film Industry. Over the years he has worked in several films like Kesari, Holiday, and Good Newwz. He has also been a part of several patriotic movies which have been both commercial and critical hits. One such film was Airlift. In this film, He was seen as a rich businessman who is stuck in Kuwait at a time of civil unrest. This film was loved by fans and here are some of the most remake able dialogues form this film.

Best dialogues from Akshay Kumar's Airlift

"Humari koi aukaat nahi hai, agar humari pehchan hai to sirf ek ki hum Kuwaiti nahi Hindustaani hain. …Saath hain to kuch hain warna nothing". "Unhe bacha sakta hai to vo desh jisko unhone khud yaad karna band kar diya tha." "Ab jo sabka hoga humara hogs" "Delhi ko bhi kya kosna, yahan bhot se aaise hain jinki ginti me aaj se 10 din pehle tak Delhi nahi thi. Kuwaiti samajhne lage the apne aap ko." "Aadmi ki fitrat hi aisi hai, chhot lagti hai na toh aadmi maa maa hi chilata hai sabse pehle" "Mujhe bhi yahan se nikalna hai... par in sab ka arrangement karne ke baad." "Airlift'..... Hindustaniyo ke liye Hindustaan ki sabse kaamyaab koshish". "Galati pe tokna bahut aasaan hai ... par galati karne ki himmat rakhna bahut mushkil"

About Airlift

This film is a 2016 historical drama that was helmed by Raja Menon. This film was backed by Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra. This film's story revolves around Ranjit Katiyal who was an Indian businessman, living a happy and successful life in Kuwait with his family. When Kuwait is under attack due to civil unrest, Ranjit faces a lot of challenges. At first, he is saved due to his connections in the country. But when he falls victim to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait he decides to risk his life to save his stranded countrymen. He does it by using his resources and the help of the Indian government. This film starred Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Kumud Mishra, and Prakash Belawadi in the leading role.

On the Professional front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the 2019 hit film Good Newwz. His next film Sooryavanshi was going to release in March of 2020 but was halted due to the ongoing pandemic. Not much is known about the film's release date yet. After the Lockwood was lifted Akshay Kumar also reportedly shot about 6 Commercials In 9 Days.

