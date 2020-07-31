'Junglee' Shooting Location: Take An Insight Into The Elephant Nature Sanctuary

Junglee is a 2019 action-adventure film that starred the Commando actor, Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The title of this film reveals that the film is about animals. The film showcases the protagonist’s visit to his father’s elephant reserve. While the film showcases some marvellous action sequences, it also showcases some beautiful locations in Thailand.

One of the major locations of the film was the Elephant Nature Sanctuary in Thailand. According to a media portal, the Fakeera Ghar Aaja song from Junglee was also shot here. Here is some information about the Junglee shooting location:

Location shooting of Junglee:

The Elephant Nature Sanctuary in Thailand is situated at a distance of about 60 km from Chiang Mai. As per reports, this sanctuary was established in the year 2014. Further, this sanctuary was jointly established by the local people of Chian Mai as well as the tribals of the place. The Elephant Nature Sanctuary is reportedly regarded as one of the most ethical elephant sanctuaries in the country. The elephants are not only well trained but are also pampered. This sanctuary allows visitors to interact with the elephants. Further, you will also get to know interesting facts about elephants at this sanctuary.

Fakeera Ghar Aaja song:

This song features at a time when the protagonist returns to his father’s sanctuary. While Jubin Nautiyal lent his voice to the song, Anvita Dutt penned the lyrics. Further, the music was given by Sameer Uddin. You can check out the Junglee shooting location here:

About the film:

The plot of this film revolves around Vidyut Jammwal who features as a vet. Jammwal visits his father’s elephant reserve on his mother’s death anniversary. However, things start to change when the protagonist encounters international poachers. In addition to Vidyut Jammwal, the Junglee cast includes Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, and Atul Kulkarni.

This film was directed by Chuck Russell, an American film director. Further, it was produced by Vineet Jain and Priti Shahani. Some of the other songs of the film include Garje Gajraj Hamara and Dosti. Are you wondering, “Where to watch Junglee”? You can watch this action-adventure film on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram and a still from the film

