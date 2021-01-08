Vidyut Jammwal's Film 'Power' Gets A Release Date, Makers Announce

Actors Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan are set to entertain the audience with their next release Power. The film is all set to release on OTT platform — ZeePlex, the pay-per-view platform of Zee Entertainment.

The story of Power revolves around hatred, anger, love and revenge. The thriller is a complete entertainer and promises a worth-it time. Set in the backdrop of the 90s, the story of Power showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. It explores their battle for their love and what is right or wrong.

Talking about bringing yet another prized jewel to ZeePlex, Shariq Patel, CEO ZeePlex, says, "Power is a very entertaining film and goes well with our endeavor to bring only the best content for our viewers. We are sure that Power, as a ZeePlex exclusive, will be enjoyed by the audience. We at ZeePlex are in a constant rush to bring the best content from all over the world to our viewers. Power is one such story and we are determined to back such out-of-the-box stories"

Vidyut and Shruti came together in filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime-drama feature Yaara which released ZEE5 on July 30 last year. Also starring Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra, Yaara traces the rise and fall of four friends' rustling operations across the Nepal-India border. Produced by AZURE Entertainment, Yaara is a remake of 2011 French crime-drama "Gang Story".

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal was recently mentioned in a global list that said the martial art-trailed actor was among the 'ten people you don't want to mess with'" Over the years, the actor has built an action-hero image with his body of work. Though the films, especially the three part Commando series, have brought him recognition, Vidyut said the barometer for success in the industry is a Rs 100 or 200 crore hit.

