Vidyut Jammwal Performs Stunt With URUMI, 'deadliest Weapon' In The World; WATCH

Action star and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal, known for films in the Commando series, has uploaded an Instagram video of him performing stunts with an 'Urumi', a whip-like blade originating from Kerala, also known as chuttuval in Malayalam. He has posted the video as a teaser to his upcoming full video of the stunt which will be uploaded on his YouTube channel 'VidyutJammwalKalari'.

He has captioned the video, " A weapon is only as deadly as - the man who holds it.

Watch the full video on my Youtube Channel on Sunday, 10th Jan. Link in Bio #UrumiTheDeadliestWeapon #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #FitIndiaMovement #Kalaripayattu #KalariWeapons #vidyutskalari #kerala."

Take a look at the teaser video here:

Read more: Vidyut Jammwal Shoots For His Next In 'COVID Year' With 'guns And Poses'; Watch

According to Ancient Origins, the Urumi he is seen wielding in the video is a flexible and dangerous blade that curls like a belt. It is literally the last weapon taught in Kalaripayattu as it is quite difficult to master. It is known that a trained fighter can wield two Urumis at the same time, which can be fitted with as much as 32 blades. The weapon is used to 'slash' the enemy rather than 'stab' them.

Take a look at some of his fans reactions here!

Read more: Vidyut Jammwal Entering Into Training Mode Will Quash Your Monday Blues

Vidyut Jammwal's background as an action star and martial artist

According to IMDb, Vidyut Jammwal, now 40, is a trained martial artist and has been practising the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial arts technique originating from the present-day Kerala state. He made his acting debut in the 2011 Telugu film Sakthi. He made his Bollywood debut starring in a negative role in Nishikanth Kamat's film Force (2011), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He also played negative roles in Telugu cinema with the films Shakti and Oosaravelli, both starring NTR. He also played the antagonist in the blockbuster film Thuppakki starring Vijay.

In 2013, he starred in the first film of the Commando series, which established his career as an action star, and he was recognized for his martial arts training in the film. He reprised his role in the sequels Commando 2 (2017) and Commando 3 (2019), which earned box office success. His recent film was Khuda Haafiz in 2020, which was released on Disney+Hotstar, becoming his biggest film opening. Vidyut Jammwal also posts his fitness videos on YouTube and Instagram, where he posts his training regimen not only for his films but also for the viewers who are essentially beginners. He is known to be a martial arts inspiration for the Indian youth, with some fans calling him India's answer to Bruce Lee and Tony Jaa.

Read more: Vidyut Jammwal's Birthday: When He Stunned Fans With His Stunts & Looks In 'Khuda Haafiz'

Read more: Kangana Ranaut Asks, 'Why Am I Being Tortured?' In Hard-hitting Video, Seeks Answers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.