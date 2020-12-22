Vidyut Jammwal Shoots For His Next In 'COVID Year' With 'guns And Poses'; Watch

Vidyut Jammwal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action project. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a story of shooting at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Vidyut Jammwal was filming at the Mehboob Studios 'after ages in this COVID year'. Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram story.

Vidyut Jammwal at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai

Image Credits - Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram Story

In this Instagram story, the actor reposted his Instagram video shared by filmmaker Haider Khan. Sharing Vidyut Jammwal's video on social media, the latter wrote, "Shooting at mehboob after ages in this Covid year... with Guns". In the video, Vidyut Jammwal can be seen asking his fans to guess the guns used in the video, with a caption, "GUNS and poses".

He says, "So, this is for all the guns lover, tell me the names of these guns. Waiting!". There are four different types of guns spotted in this video. Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram video and try guessing the guns.

Vidyut Jammwal with 'Guns and Poses'

Fans' reactions

Vidyut Jammwal's fans were quick to share their response in the comment section. Netizens tried playing the actor's game of guessing the name of the guns in the video. One of the users wrote, "Mk5 p18c and glock27", while another added, "Mp5 jo sir ne haat m pkdi this" (you are holding Mp5 in your hand). Another follower commented, "One is MP5 n i guess there is UMP as well". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Vidyut Jammwal Instagram Comment Section

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Khuda Haafiz. The film is an action drama and thriller film. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the film also features Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Shiv Pandit and many others. For his next, the star will be seen in the second installment of Khuda Haafiz, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II. The film's cast ensemble has Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. This part will also be written and directed by Faruk Kabir.

