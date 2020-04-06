The Debate
Vidyut Jamwal Uses Kalaripayattu Skills To Blow Off Candles, Inspires Netizens To Stay Fit

Bollywood News

'Commando' actor Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of a unique way of blowing out candle flames by using martial art techniques.

Vidyut

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal epitomises fitness and has time and again shed out major fitness goals through his social media account. The actor, who has been learning the Indian battlefield martial art form Kalaripayattu since quite some time now, shared an innovative way of blowing out the flames of candles after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 minutes for India' lamp lighting activity.

The actor posted the 'kalaripayattu' way of putting out the flames in a video that he has captioned: "AFTER #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #KALARIPAYATTU says "There are millions of different ways to do the same thing - TRY ALL"."

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on

Read | Fortunate to get accepted by audience: Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal has also shared other videos where he can be seen applying the kalaripayattu techniques to accomplish different feats of fitness. The Commando actor, who is a reportedly a vegetarian, has a large fan base owing to his dedicated diet and physical fitness regimes. He always manages to stun his followers with his exercise videos on Instagram.

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on

Read | Commando 3: Vidyut Jammwal says, 'Praise for women doing action in film makes me proud'

'We have to end the darkness'

On April 3, PM Modi addressed a video message for the people of India. The PM urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose.

Read | Vidyut Jammwal opens up on Commando 3's 'wrestler' scene controversy; says 'I apologise'

 

 

