Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up On Commando 3's 'wrestler' Scene Controversy; Says 'I Apologise'

Commando 3, which released on November 29, has not only impressed the audience but has managed to bring in good business, too. However, the action-entertainer experienced severe criticisms by the filmgoers across the country for Vidyut Jammwal’s introductory sequence in the movie. Recently, Vidyut Jammwal and Gulshan Devaiah expressed their opinions on the much-controversial sequence. Here are all the details.

What was the controversy

The introductory sequence of Vidyut Jammwal in Commando 3 features two schoolgirls, as they narrate their plight to the wrestlers of a popular wrestling association. However, the wrestlers eve-tease them, by lifting up their skirts. This sequence of Commando 3 irked the audience and the athletes who expressed their disappointment on social media. Take a look at how the audience reacted:

They could have portrayed mobs, mawaallis, but depicting a wrestler in that scene will hit the fraternity surely. With so many medals and achievements at international levels, I don't find it appropriate to be shown in a bad way. — Rahul Singh (@ForestmoonRahul) December 2, 2019

Bhaiya @BrijBhushanMP ap Wrestling Sangh ke Adhyaksh hain. Kripya iska sangyan lekar uchit karyavahi karvayein!! Main Prem Mishra Ji ke maadhyam se kai pehelwanon ko jaanta hoon jo is picture ko dekhkar zarur aahat honge!! 🙏 — Gaurav Raj Dubey BJP (@gauravrajtweets) December 2, 2019

I also with you...

Because this movi is based on terrorism.... This scene useless for the story.. — 🇮🇳कपिल 🇮🇳 (@Kapil070786) December 2, 2019

Vidyut Jammwal opens up about the controversial sequence

In a recently held media interaction, Vidyut Jammwal reacted to the situation by revealing that he is an athlete too, as the actor has been reportedly practising the art of Kalaripayattu since childhood. Apologising to the athletes of India, Jammwal added that he will make sure that the scenes of such sort are shot with more care. However, Gulshan Devaiah, who plays a negative character in Commando 3, revealed that the content should be taken lightly as the sequence in the movie was not designed to portray athletes of India negatively.

