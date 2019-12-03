Adah Sharma Compares Her Biceps With Vidyut Jammwal; Netizens React

Adah Sharma and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 released on November 29. According to the Box Office India, the action-thriller has collected around ₹ 10 crores in three days. This collection made Commando 3 the first film from the Commando franchise to do so well. Adah Sharma, who is popularly known for her witty posts, once again went on to showcase her quirky side. Thanking her fans for Commando 3, Adah Sharma took to her social media handle and shared some funny memes of Vidyut Jammwal.

Adah Sharma compares her biceps with Vidyut Jammwal

On December 2, Adah Sharma took to her Instagram to thank her fans for the love they showered on her film Commando 3. Adah opted for a different way to thank her fans. The actor went on to share some funny memes of co-star Vidyut Jammwal. In one of the pictures shared by her, she is seen comparing her biceps with Vidyut. In another picture, the duo is seen holding drums in their hands. Adah captioned the photo saying, 'Bajao the dhols!! Commando 3 is a hit!’ Fans have gushed to share their comments on the memes. One of her fans wrote, ‘lage raho munna bhai lol’, while another wrote, ‘you both are favourites’. Many posted laughter emoticons on the post. Have a look.

Here's what fans have shared about Commando 3

Commando 3 movie me war se bhi jyada super action hai vidyut jammwal is next gen ... Action hero ye movie to blockbuster hogi #vidyutjammwal #stylishstar #commando3#29nov pic.twitter.com/EzjLXojtlJ — @Harshit kumar Gangster boys swag (@harshitkumar04) November 28, 2019

Watched Commando 3

As usual vidyut was ❤️🔥

Movie started out pretty good

Really nice fight sequences

Extremely good effort!



But completely screwed up the ending!



The first 90% of the movie - ❤️❤️

Last 10%of the movie- 😫😫 — Niharika (@Nikkistyran) December 1, 2019

Hey today I saw #Commando3 movie. It's too Dangerous & Fill with all Action & Dialogue.Pehle Pardon Mein Chupa Karta Tha Ab Mardon Mein, Bahut Jald Kabr Mein Chhupega Tu ... Bacha Sakta Hai Tu Khudko Toh Bachale. I love this dialogue so much...

All characters is too Good...



‍ pic.twitter.com/4nA2kinkXq — Monu Sharma (@iMonnnu) December 2, 2019

