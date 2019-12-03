The Debate
Adah Sharma Compares Her Biceps With Vidyut Jammwal; Netizens React

Bollywood News

On December 2, Adah Sharma shared a series of hilarious memes of her Commando 3 co-star Vidyut Jammwal on her social media handle. Netizens laugh hard.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 released on November 29. According to the Box Office India, the action-thriller has collected around ₹ 10 crores in three days. This collection made Commando 3 the first film from the Commando franchise to do so well. Adah Sharma, who is popularly known for her witty posts, once again went on to showcase her quirky side. Thanking her fans for Commando 3, Adah Sharma took to her social media handle and shared some funny memes of Vidyut Jammwal.

Adah Sharma compares her biceps with Vidyut Jammwal

On December 2, Adah Sharma took to her Instagram to thank her fans for the love they showered on her film Commando 3. Adah opted for a different way to thank her fans. The actor went on to share some funny memes of co-star Vidyut Jammwal. In one of the pictures shared by her, she is seen comparing her biceps with Vidyut. In another picture, the duo is seen holding drums in their hands. Adah captioned the photo saying, 'Bajao the dhols!! Commando 3 is a hit!’ Fans have gushed to share their comments on the memes. One of her fans wrote, ‘lage raho munna bhai lol’, while another wrote, ‘you both are favourites’. Many posted laughter emoticons on the post. Have a look.

Read | Commando 3: Box Office Collection Of Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Movie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

Read | Adah Sharma: When The Commando 3 Actor Stunned Fans With Her Experimental Looks

Read | Commando 3 Review: Twitterati Can't Wait To See Vidyut Jammwal In An Action-packed Avatar

Here's what fans have shared about Commando 3

 

Read | Adah Sharma Was Spotted With An Adorable Companion At The Airport

 

 

Published:
