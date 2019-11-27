Vijay Deverakonda Buys A New House, Inside & Family Pictures Here

South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda who made headlines after his controversial film, Arjun Reddy recently moved to his new home. He also took to Facebook and shared a family picture wherein he claimed that the house was big and that he will need is a mother to make it a home and make them feel safe. Sharing a picture from their house warming puja he wrote, “I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home.”. The picture seems to be taken outdoors and while Vijay, his brother, and father can be seen wearing a traditional dhoti with tilak in their foreheads, Deverakonda's mother can be seen wearing a pale green and cream saree.

READ: Vijay Deverakonda Has Fun Time With B-town Celebs At Katy Perry Party | Watch Video Here

Pictures from Vijay Deverakonda's house warming

READ: Will Vijay Deverakonda Star In Director Shiva Nirvana’s Next?

READ: Alia Bhatt: Vijay Deverakonda Asked For The Gully Boy Star's Number

On the professional front:

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the promotions of Meeku Maathrame Chepta. After this, he will start shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. Fans are very excited to see Vijay play the lead role in his next film. The director revealed in a recent event that the film will see Vijay don a new avatar. It is also reported that Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the female lead in Fighter opposite Vijay. Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen in Kranthi Madhav’s next, World Famous Lover. The film stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will start filming soon.

READ: Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Why She Rejected Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam

Vijay Deverakonda was seen in Dear Comrade, which became a major hit and now there are talks of Karan Johar making a Bollywood film on the same

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.