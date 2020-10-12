Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Hits Back At Gulshan Devaiah; Latter Apologises

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda recently in an interview with a film critic said, 'Dictatorship is the way to go' and the actor received criticism by users on social media. Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah also slammed Deverakonda's views and said that maybe he needed a 'haircut' to release some "pressure on his khopdi’.

Vijay's brother Anand came out in support of his brother and told Devaiah to understand the context before making 'personal comments'. "Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media,” Anand wrote in a tweet.

Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/FmM97F63uu — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) October 11, 2020

Gulshan in response to Anand Deverakonda wrote, "What ever the context you guys think it was said in, you are welcome to have your benevolent dictatorship, it’s a NO THANKS from me Absolute power, even in the most noble hands is eventually corrupting. This is my response and not a hit back."

@ananddeverkonda Hey man!! It was meant to be in jest but sure I see how it can be a personal jibe. My apologies for that. Yes I do see the context and in my observation it’s still a very feeble & disagreeable argument Vijay makes. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) October 12, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda's dictatorship remark

The Dear Comrade actor became the talk of the internet after his recent interview with Film Companion, in which the actor said that he does not believe everyone should be allowed to vote. Elaborating further, Deverakonda said that people who sell their vote for money and liquor should be made to stay away from the ballot box because they don't know why they are taking part in elections. He further explained that the educated public with the most at stake should alone be allowed.

Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya's 'Fighter' to feature a Taiwanese boxer: Reports

On the professional front

Talking about the professional front, currently, the Ye Mantram Vesave actor is in Europe for a getaway. Vijay is expected to return to India to resume the shooting of his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual, Fighter, with actor Ananya Panday. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcomer is jointly produced by him, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.

Vijay Deverakonda calls himself ‘benevolent fun dictator' in a cheeky video; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.