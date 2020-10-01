Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya's 'Fighter' To Feature A Taiwanese Boxer: Reports

As per a report published in Telegu Cinema, the makers of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports entertainer are planning to rope in a Chinese/ Taiwanese boxer to play a vital character in the movie. The boxer will play the champion’s role in the film and will be seen locking horns with Deverakonda. The report further adds that the boxer needs to come down to the sets for his role, however, the shooting of the film is yet to resume.

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer's next schedule not announced yet

The report also claims that the makers of the film are planning to shoot in a country where the COVID-19 situation is under control. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar, who has asked Puri to wait for another month to begin the shoot again and the next schedule is yet to be announced. In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing to role of a boxer.

The movie is tentatively titled Fighter. Starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the leading roles, the film is expected to go on floors later this year. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the much-awaited film also stars Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in crucial roles. The makers of the film have also managed to rope in the Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan for a vital role.

Vijay- on the professional front

Vijay was last seen with Raashi Khanna in World Famous Lover. Starring Vijay, Raashi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leading roles, the movie narrates the story of Gowtham, who grieves his heartbreak by penning his thoughts in the form of love stories, realising the mistakes made by him in his relationship. Directed and written by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars actors Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, Aditya Jonnawada, Priyadarshi and V. Jayaprakash in prominent roles.

The actor will be also seen in the much-anticipated film, VD 12. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Vicky Kadian in the leading roles, the movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Reportedly, VD 12 is bankrolled by Dil Raju and is expected to hit the theatres once the pandemic is brought under control in India.

(Image credits: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

