Vijay Deverakonda Calls Himself ‘benevolent Fun Dictator' In A Cheeky Video; Watch

On October 10, south actor Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handle and shared a video, in which he called himself a "benevolent fun dictator". In the video, the Vijay can be seen aiming and throwing an axe. As the video progressed further, he hit the bull's eye and posed for the camera with a wide smile.

Later, a text appeared on the screen, which read, "The benevolent fun dictator (sic)". In the video, the Arjun Reddy actor was seen sporting an all-blue attire as he teamed up a denim shirt with blue jeans along with a pair of white sneakers. Not giving many details about the video, Vijay kept its caption simple as it had a winking face emoticon. Scroll down to watch the video.

READ | Vijay Deverakonda Loves Europe And Its Delicacies, Calls It His 'happy Escape'

The video-post of the NOTA actor has managed to garner more than 235k views on the micro-blogging site and is still counting. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actor's response to the trolls, criticising him over his dictatorship remark, has attracted a mixed response in the comments section. A fan wrote, "The way u r ignoring online trolls and enjoying in ur world makes me happy" while another asserted, "I don't think what you said in the interview was really fair. You compared an ideal dictatorship to a real democracy."

READ | Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya's 'Fighter' To Feature A Taiwanese Boxer: Reports

Vijay Deverakonda's dictatorship remark

The Dear Comrade actor became the talk of the internet after his recent interview with Film Companion, in which the actor said that he does not believe everyone should be allowed to vote. Elaborating further, Devarakonda said that people who sell their vote for money and liquor should be made to stay away from the ballot box because they don't know why they are taking part in elections. He further explained that the educated public with the most at stake should alone be allowed.

READ | Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates Mumma's Birthday; Promises To Keep Her 'happy Forever'

Talking about the professional front, currently, the Ye Mantram Vesave actor is in Europe for a getaway. Vijay is expected to return to India to resume the shooting of his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual, Fighter, with actor Ananya Panday. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcomer is jointly produced by him, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.

READ | Vijay Deverakonda Says, 'Dictatorship Is The Right Way'; Gets Slammed By Celebs & Netizens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.