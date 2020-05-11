Vijay Sethupathi's Fan Association Files Complaint Against Perpetrators For Hurling Abuses

Vijay Sethupathi's old video from his reality show Namma Ooru Hero has been doing the rounds of the social media. The video that has Vijay Sethupathi commenting about the deity bath that occurs in Hindu temples has sparked a debate on social media with many hurling waves of abuse at the actor. Following this, his fan association lodged an official complaint. The viral video is receiving massive backlash from social media users who are accusing Vijay Sethupathi of hurting religious sentiments.

On Sunday, a media report revealed that J Kumaran, President of All India Vijay Sethupathi Chief Fans Welfare Association, has registered a complaint against perpetrators for hurling abuses at the actor and his family. Reportedly, the fans association has filed a complaint with Commissioner of Cyber Crime Department, Chennai, on Saturday to take down the offensive comments made against the actor and his family.

Recently an old video from Vijay Sethupathi's television show- Namma Ooru Hero made its way to social media. Vijay Sethupathi, in the video, is seen commenting about a Hindu tradition that is commonly performed in Hindu temples. The clip has now gone viral, with fans accusing Vijay Sethupathi of hurting religious sentiments. Following a row of abusive comments, Vijay Sethupathi's fan association decided to take stern action on the perpetrators, and went ahead and filed a complaint.

Naama Ooru Hero was a reality show that used to be telecasted on Sun TV. It was hosted by Vijay Sethupathi and had people from all walks of life as special guests. Although Namma Ooru Hero's last episode aired in 2019, the audiences are still talking about it.

Meanwhile, last seen in a cameo in Oh My Kadavule, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcomer was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Poster of Vijay Sethupathi's next:

Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi is reported to reunite with his Naanum Rowdydhaan team for a romantic-comedy. The upcomer, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love triangle with rib-tickling humour. The upcoming movie titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The makers of the upcoming movie released the first look of the movie amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

