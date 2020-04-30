Vijay Sethupathi Supports Suriya's Stand On Jyotika's Controversial Speech, Says 'Sirappu'

A man of few words, Vijay Sethupathi is often among the first ones to offer support to his industry friends. On Wednesday, the Vikram Vedha actor took to his Twitter to extended his support to Suriya and Jyotika, on the later's controversial speech. He said, "Sirappu (special),"(sic) and re-shared Suriya's open letter.

A few months back Jyotika attended an award function where she narrated an instance from the sets of Raatchasi. She was reportedly shooting for the film in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, where one day she visited a temple, which she stated looked like a palace. Whereas, when she visited a hospital in the same district, she was taken aback on how it looked. Reportedly, the hospital was badly maintained, which shook Jyotika.

Following which, she requested everyone to donate to schools and hospitals the same way they make donations to the temple. Her speech from the award function attracted hurls from extremist and religious fanatics. Following which, Suriya posted an open letter on his social media, where he stated that he and his family stand by Jyotika. He also expressed disappointment over extremists targetting Jyotika, and revealed that he did not find her comment offensive or hurtful.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead reportedly narrates the tale of a college professor and his friend-turned-foe. The Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to hit the screens in June.

On the other hand, Suriya and Jyotika have Ponmagal Vandhal and Soorarai Pottru respectively up for release. While Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika in the lead, on the other hand, Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead. The release of both Suriya and Jyotika's movie is stalled due to the lockdown.

