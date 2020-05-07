Vijay Sethupathi To Play Lead In Kamal Haasan's Film, 'Thalaivan Irukkindraan'?

Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan are all set to share the big screen. The duo will be seen together in the upcoming film, Thalaivan Irukkindraan. Recently, the two were seen in an interview and it has led to rumours that Sethupathi will be playing the lead in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkindraan.

Vijay Sethupathi to play the lead in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkindraan?

Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan were recently a part of a live interaction according to reports. In the interview, the duo spoke about several issues ranging from cinema to politics. Reports state that Vijay Sethupathi will be roped in to play the lead character in Haasan’s upcoming film. This film, titled as Thalaivan Irukkindraan, will be a sequel to his box-office hit film Devar Magan.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is all set for the release of the film Master, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features C. Joseph Vijay in the lead role. Master's songs like Kutti Story and Polakattum Para Para are already a hit among fans of the actors. Fans are highly anticipating the release of the films to see the chemistry between Vijay and Malavika Mohanan. Master will be released after the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2. The film is still in the production phase and the shooting will soon resume after the lockdown gets over. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1999 film, which was directed by Shankar. It will feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth in crucial roles. Fans of Haasan are eagerly waiting for this film.

