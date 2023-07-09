Vijay Varma Calls Tamannaah Bhatia 'cinema Goddess' As Jailer Song Kavaalaa Goes Viral

After months of beating around the bush, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed their relationship. This came while they were promoting their anthology film Lust Stories 2. Their internet banter has often made headlines and Vijay Varma's latest shoutout to her, adds itself to this list.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia met and fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories 2 which marks their first collaboration.

Tamannaah broke her 17-year long no-kiss policy for her role opposite Varma in Sujoy Ghosh's segment.

Tamannaah is gearing up for her next release, the Rajinikanth-led Jailer. Kavaalaa song from it has gone viral.

Cinema goddess: Vijay Varma praises Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma took to his Instagram handle to share a story carrying a snippet from the upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. The snippet was from the film's hit song, Kavaalaa which features his partner Tamannaah, shaking a leg alongside Rajinikanth. Not only did Vijay appreciate the song for its catchy beats, but also gave a shoutout to Tamannaah and Rajnikanth, calling them 'Cinema god and goddess'.

This is not the first time Vijay has indulged in some innocent PDA. When recently, a fan had expressed their opinion on Twitter, referring to Tamannaah as "everything" and Vijay as, "just Vijay", the actor had an endearing response up his sleeve. Replying to the fan he simply said, "I kinda agree".

Kavaalaa becomes the internet's fancy

Kavaalaa is the first single from the Rajinikanth-led Jailer. Ever since its release, the song has caught the internet's attention. It features Tamannaah and Rajinikanth grooving to Afro beats, matching each other's energy.

The song also features a moment when Rajinikanth flips his glasses around in his signature-style, making for a highlight in the video. Jailer is slated for a release on August 10.