Kaavaalaa The New Arabic Kuthu? Tamannaah Grooves To Viral Jailer Song

Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is creating a buzz on the internet. A few days ago, the maker unveiled the music video of the song in which she is seen shaking a leg with the superstar. Now, the song has gone viral, owing to its hook step and the thumping beats.

3 things you need to know

Kaavaalaa is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jailer marks Tamannaah and Rajinikanth's first collaboration.

The film will open in theatres on August 10.



Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Kaavaalaa

After Arabic Kuthu from the film Beast, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, another song Kaavaalaa from the director's upcoming film Jailer has become a rage. It made it to the trending list in less than two days of its release. To create more hype, Tamannaah has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is grooving to her song and inviting others to the trend. In the video, she, along with two dancers in the background, can be seen performing the hook step of the track.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "If you aren't already Hooked yet, here's the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa." Check out the video below:

Interestingly, Kaavaalaa and Arabic Kuthu are both Anirudh compositions.

Jailer is a special film for Tamannaah

The film marks the first collaboration between Tamannaah and Rajinikanth. Earlier, in an interview, Tamannaah said that her dream came true after sharing screen space with the megastar. She also revealed that the actor gifted her a book on a spiritual journey

Jailer reportedly revolves around a gangster who has formed a plan to escape the prison with his cellmates. However, while trying to escape the jail, they get confronted by a strict jailer. Will the Jailer be able to thwart their plan? This forms its plot.The film will hit the screens on August 10.