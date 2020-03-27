Vijay Varma Says He Hasn't Worn Pants For 4 Days Ever Since COVID-19 Lockdown

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested the citizens to stay indoors as coronavirus continues to spread, several celebrities are abiding by the rules put out by the government and medical departments and are also advising their fans to do the same. Actor Vijay Varma recently took to Instagram to share a post on how he is spending his day during the 21 days’ lockdown.

He posted telling his friends and fans that he hasn’t worn pants for the past four days. Along with the write-up post that Vijay Varma shared on his social media handle he also wrote saying ‘Real issues’ and also urged fans to tell them if they are wearing pants or no. Check out the post below.

As soon as he posted the picture, many of his friends and fans began to comment on his post. Some revealed that they are in their night suit the entire day, while the other laughed and said 'same pinch' Several others also posted laughing emoji and tagged their friends on the post. Check out a few comments from his post.

On the work front

Vijay Varma was recently seen in the Netflix original series, She. The actor can be seen playing the role of a gangster. Vijay Varma has been receiving praise for his acting in the series. The show also stars Aditi Sudhir Pohankar and Kishore in lead roles and is helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

In other news, a lot of celebrities are often seen giving fans a few tips on social media about how to spend the lockdown period at home. Katrina Kaif recently shared a video where she was brooming the house, while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seemingly enjoying their home workout sessions.

