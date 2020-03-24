Vijay Varma Says 'She' Is Imtiaz Ali's Most Unique Story; Fans Say Actor Was 'magnum Opus'

She is one of the latest suspense thriller Netflix original shows directed by Imtiaz Ali. The show revolves around a police constable who goes undercover to bust a drug cartel. The show has been receiving a positive response from viewers and one of the main characters Vijay Varma got candid with a leading media portal and shared his views about the show. Read on to know more about it.

Actor Vijay Varma opens up about his character in 'She'

The actor Vijay Varma has portrayed the character of a dreaded narcotics dealer, called Sasya. Vijay Varma told the media portal that he was thrilled to be a part of the filmmaker’s creation. Appreciating the director’s art, Vijay Varma said the following things:

"I am glad that I have got an opportunity to be a part of Imtiaz Ali's creation, which is so beautiful and so full of rich, profound stories. This is a completely different shade of Imtiaz Ali is what I felt. He has a wide range of things to say and this one is his most unique story till date."

In the show, a lady constable poses as a prostitute to help the police nab Sasya. Talking about his character Sasya, Vijay Varma said,

"I play a character called Sasya, although it's debatable what his real name is. He works in a very mysterious way, he is doing a business which is very secret. Therefore the personality is extremely secretive. The unreliability of this person is extremely attractive. He belongs to a certain region and speaks that dialect. The most charming part of this character is the surprises and shocks that he brings."

"There is a deep sense of superiority that he experiences because he is a control freak. Especially when it comes to matters of sexuality, he thinks that is his forte. There are streaks of sadistic nature in him and there is also a great storyteller in him at the same time."

Netizens loved the performance of Vijay Varma

#She is a superb thriller on @NetflixIndia by Imtiaz Ali. @MrVijayVarma who plays Sasya is incredible to watch. Superb acting by #AditiPohankar. Yes, the story is not perfect and you do feel that is how things would not have turned out. But the direction take care of it. 3.5/5⭐ — Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) March 24, 2020

@MrVijayVarma you nailed it bhai. Super stars tried, great actors tried but all failed, but You delivered the Hyderabad accent with perfection. Fantastic work in she. Hamare hyderaad ke logan pareshan hojare thumare acting pe. — Chandra Sekhar Allaka (@Chandra33197475) March 23, 2020

Just watched #She on @NetflixNL

And @MrVijayVarma your performance.... Magnum Opus..

Just an audience opinion of course..

💯🤜🤛 — 🔱Joanna🔱 (@joannadusk) March 21, 2020

