Vijay Varma Reacts To Tamannaah Bhatia Owning Rs 2 Crore 'diamond Ring': Mera Naam Kyun...

Vijay Varma is currently in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. Recently, a picture of the actress wearing a humongous ring went viral. It gave rise to speculation that she owned the world’s fifth-largest diamond. While the actress laughed it off earlier, Vijay has also reacted to it.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia recently went public with their relationship.

Reports claimed that Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni gifted Tamannaah Bhatia the world’s fifth-largest diamond.

Vijay Varma was recently seen in the web series Kaalkoot.

Vijay Varma hilarious reaction to Tamannaah’s diamond

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vijay Varma was asked for his reaction to Tamannaah possessing the fifth biggest diamond in the world. The Dahaad actor laughed and clarified that it was a bottle cap and not a ring.

However, he quipped that he did ask Tamannaah how his name was kept out while discussing a diamond on her finger. He asked her, “Maine usse message kiya ke ye sab fake news aa rahi hai, aur mera naam kyun nai likha? (I messaged her asking about the fake news and why my name was not mentioned).”

(This tweet by Upasana Kamineni sparked the reports | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Twitter)

Tamannaah Bhatia clears the air about the viral photo

Recently, a post shared by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni in 2019 resurfaced. In the photo, Tamannaah was seen flaunting a ring of sorts on her finger. This gave rise to the speculation that the rock on the ring costs Rs 2 crore.

(Tamannaah Bhatia cleared the air on the rumours of owning an expensive diamond | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

However, on July 26, the Jailer actress took to her Instagram to share the picture and reveal that it is not a diamond but a bottle opener and the picture was taken at a photo shoot.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia make a happy couple

When rumours of them dating surfaced online, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia kept their silence for a long time. In June, the actress put all reports to rest and confessed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star. She called him “her happy place” in an interview.

(Vijay Varma and Tammannaah Bhatia co-starred in the series Lust Stories 2 | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Later, in an interview with GQ, Vijay also admitted to being in love with Tamannaah and said, “I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.”