Vijay Varma Recalls Moment With Kareena Kapoor After Which He 'couldn't Sleep At Night'

Jaane Jaan, starring Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, premiered on OTT on September 21. The film marked the first collaboration between the actors and also OTT debut of Kareena Kapoor. While the buzz around the film is doing rounds on social media, Vijay Varma's statement about Kareena Kapoor's presence on set has caught people's attention.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor shared the screen space for the first time in Jaane Jaan.

The film is based on a novel called Devotion of Suspect X.

The movie is directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Vijay Varma calls Kareena Kapoor a ‘switch on/switch off actor’

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Vijay Varma spoke about working with Kareena Kapoor. He discussed how she can be discussing matters of food one minute and go on to give the perfect shot in the next. He said, “Kareena is also a very switch off switch on actor. So, I would just talk about food with her because that’s our favourite subject to talk about. We’ll discuss food and then Sujoy will tell us that our shot is ready and immediately she’ll be right there in the scene.”

(Jaane Jaan cast file photo | Image: Kareena Kapor/Instagram)

He referred to Kareena’s demeanour as beautiful and called it ‘beautiful to watch’. He added, “Until that one moment came, I saw her make a little flip. It was so good. It was so effective. I couldn’t sleep that night. I saw how Kareena Kapoor Khan completely lights up the entire room with just a small little shift in her demeanour, in her eyes… it’s beautiful to watch.”

Jaideep Ahlawat concurs with Vijay Varma

Jaideep Ahlawat also mirrored his co-star’s thoughts on the Jab We Met actress. He shared that the actress remains disconnected from everything until the action is called and then her focus shifts to work. He remarked, “She has that ease to be herself and to be disconnected also… You can’t see her preparing, that’s the point. Suddenly she’s talking and then action and goes oh.”