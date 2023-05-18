Vijay Varma Says 'it's Good To Be Back' As He Walks The Cannes 2023 Red Carpet

Vijay Varma walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. This is the second time, the actor has walked the red carpet. He took to his social media to share a couple of photos from the event.

Vijay Varma attended the coveted Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actor has been a part of the Indian Pavilion at the film festival. Taking to Instagram, Vijay posted the pictures from the red carpet with the caption, “It good to be back here🫶🏻@festivaldecannes Thank u @nfdcindia @ficci_india and @mib_india for making me part of the Indian delegation at Cannes🌸Styling @vrindaanarang Wearing @ggpanther @gauravguptaofficial”.

For walking the red carpet at Cannes 2023, Vijay Varma wore a navy blue and black suit. The Darlings actor wore a navy blue shirt which he teamed with a black coat and black trousers. He accessorised his look with a unique bow tie and a dragonfly broch.

Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan and others at Indian Pavillion

Vijay Varma accompanied actor Sara Ali Khan and Oscar award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The group was spotted at the Indian Pavillion which was inaugurated by L Murugan, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In the picture, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan and Guneet Monga complimented each other with similar white outfits. National award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also in attendance at the event. Vijay Varma looked his fashionable best at the event.

Sara, Guneet Monga and Vijay Verma at the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at #Cannes2023 🤍❤️‍🔥#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/0WYOGm4Ull — Mukku| ZHZB JUNE 2nd (@mukkumishraa) May 17, 2023

Indians at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is going to be a spectacle this year for the Indian audience. The biggest Indian celebrities from all walks of life will be attending the event held in French Rivera from May 16 to May 27. In addition to Vijay Varma, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manushi Chillar, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, and several others will walk the red carpet this year.