Vijay Varma Says Designers, Stylists Refused To Dress Him For Cannes 2013; Here's Why

Vijay Varma, known for his roles in acclaimed projects such as Mirzapur and Gully Boy, recently reflected on his early days in the film industry and his first visit to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Vijay accompanied the team of his 2013 film Monsoon Shootout when he made his initial appearance at Cannes. At the time, he was a relatively unknown actor without a tuxedo for the premiere.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vijay Varma shared his experience, stating, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody.'"

However, Vijay’s predicament was resolved with the help of a friend who gifted him a Zara suit for the morning photo call and another person who stitched him a tuxedo for the red carpet. Despite the lack of financial resources, Vijay was grateful for the opportunity and felt great when he saw the pictures of himself on Getty Images and other platforms. He humorously remarked that he looked like a ‘Marwari Johnny Depp.’

Since his breakthrough role in Monsoon Shootout alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Varma has steadily gained recognition for his impressive performances. He has been part of notable projects like Mirzapur, Gully Boy, and most recently, Dahaad. Currently, Vijay is involved in the upcoming film The Devotion of Suspect X.

Indian Celebs at Cannes 2023

This year at Cannes, Vijay Varma returned as a member of the Indian delegation, joining several other Indian personalities, including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His presence at the renowned film festival highlights his growing reputation and success in the industry. In the latest photo shared by the actor, he posed for a selfie against the sea-facing backdrop. Posing in his jacket and donning shades, the actor grinned ear to ear in the picture. Along with the photo, he also wrote, ‘Touchdown Cannes.’

Vijay Varma's journey from being a relatively unknown actor without a tuxedo to becoming a respected figure in the film industry is a testament to his talent and perseverance. As he continues to deliver noteworthy performances, his fans eagerly anticipate his future projects and the recognition they may bring.