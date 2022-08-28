'Vikram Vedha' Makers Reveal Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Were 'top' Choices For The Film

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming action drama Vikram Vedha. The film will see the two stars get involved in high-octane action and drama as their characters oppose each other. The film is the official Hindi remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Filmmaker duo, Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the 2017 film and are making the Hindi remake, recently revealed how Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan were their top choices.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the filmmaker duo recently opened up about Vikram Vedha's casting. Pushka and Gayathri revealed Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan were their top choices for playing the titular roles. They also heaped praise on the two actors and mentioned that not only did they have a deep understanding of the craft but were also involved in the script to make every scene work.

Pushkar and Gayathri said, "At the outset, the producers and we were looking for the best possible actors for the roles. Naturally, Hrithik and Saif were the top choices. Both are generous actors and have a deep understanding of the craft. It was always about making the scene work. As actors, they were so involved in the script that we were all perfectly in sync."

Vikram Vedha teaser

Earlier this week, the makers of Vikram Vedha unveiled its most awaited teaser that gave a sneak peek into the upcoming film's story. In the clip, Saif Ali Khan could be seen playing the role of a cop named Vikram, who confronts a dreaded gangster Vedha, played by the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star. The clip reveals how the film will revolve around the two characters whose fates are interlinked as it underlines, "between Good & Evil, what you choose, defines you."

The teaser also gave a glimpse of the two actors' fierce roles and promised some high-octane action. Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi and Yogita Bihani. The film, which is being bankrolled by YNOT Studios, T-Series Films, Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment, will hit the theatres on September 30.

(Image: @hrithikroshan/Instagram)