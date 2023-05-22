Vikramaditya Motwane Pens Note On Attending Cannes 2023, Lauds Martin Scorsese

Vikramaditya Motwane recently shared his experience of attending the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, by Martin Scorsese , at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos from the Cannes premiere and also talked candidly about his experience. For those unversed, Killers of the Flower Moon received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience.

"The word honour and privilege get used too easily sometimes, but not in this case. Just being in THIS cinema, at THIS moment, watching THIS man present his film to the world for the first time was SOMETHING ELSE. The two children in the last photo could never have imagined this while watching Mean Streets 20+ years ago," wrote the filmmaker. Soon after, fans posted their reactions in the comments section. "Maybe 20+ years later I will be experiencing the same after a Vikram Motwane’s picture," wrote a fan. "What an honor to be present in the same breathing space," wrote another fan. Check the post below.

Vikramaditya's work front

Vikramaditya Motwane went to attend the Cannes Film Festival for Kennedy. The film was selected for a screening at Cannes at midnight. The filmmaker was also lauded for his series titled Jubilee. The series featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, among others. He is also gearing up for a cyber-thriller movie starring Ananya Panday as the main lead.

About Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon starring Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Leonardo DiCaprio as the main leads had a world premiere at Cannes 2023. Apart from the nine-minute-long standing ovation, the film was loved by the audience. The film is based on real-life events and is an epic crime saga. Leonardo portrayed the role of Burkhart and Lily played Mollie Kyle.