Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Share Exclusive Pictures From Their Wedding On Feb 18

Ever since actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s wedding rumours surfaced on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting for the pictures. The duo has remained tight-lipped about their wedding for a long time. After several reports of their registered marriage, they have finally made it official.

Vikrant Massey has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. The bride and groom exchanged vows in the presence of their families and close friends. After making their fans wait for a long time, the couple has finally shared glimpses from their dreamy wedding.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tie knot

On Saturday, actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Sheetal is donned in a red-white striped lehenga along with heavy jewellery, whereas, Vikrant on the other hand opted for a white coloured Sherwani. The first picture saw the couple holding hands and looking at each other. The second picture had glimpses of their Pheras, whereas, the third one had the duo making goofy expressions as they posed for the picture.

Sharing the picture, the Ginny Weds Sunny actor captioned the post as "त सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया।

इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। 🙏🏽♥️✨शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022."

Fans were all praises for the newlyweds and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Now you guys can grow old together 😌🤍 Congratulations ✨ sending Love and Blessings 🤗" another wrote "Bahut bahut bahut bahut mubaraka! 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️" A lot of celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Priya Banerjee, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, Mouni Roy Aditya Narayan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol among many others showered love on the newly married couple.

For the unversed, Sheetal and Vikrant Massey shared screen space in the web series Broken But Beautiful released in 2018, created by Ekta Kapoor. Sheetal Thakur essayed the role of Alina aka Veer's (Vikrant) dead wife in the romantic drama Reportedly, the duo fell in love on the sets of their web series and since then they have been dating each other for a long time. The couple first registered their marriage on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 18, 2022.

