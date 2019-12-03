'Chhapaak' Actor Vikrant Massey Confirms Engagement With Sheetal Thakur, Read Here

Vikrant Massey is an actor who is slowly and steadily making himself prominent in the Media and Entertainment industry. He is known to be cast opposite Deepika Padukone for their next movie titled Chhapaak. According to recent reports, Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey has a secret Roka ceremony. And now, in a recent interview to a leading media publication, the actor confirmed that he is indeed engaged, and when the time for marriage comes, then he can think about it.

Vikrant Massey has been reported to undergo a complete transformation for his upcoming movie Chhapaak alongside Deepika Padukone. Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey has put on 10 kilograms of weight for playing his character in the movie. He also said that he would rather play characters like these than chasing money. Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey said that he loves to work on such diverse and challenging roles.

About the actor:

Vikrant Massey is an actor who kickstarted his acting journey in the Media and Entertainment industry with the popular daily soap, Balika Vadhu. Lootera was Vikrant Massey’s first appearance on the silver screen. Some of the notable work of Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey include TV series like Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He has also starred in several web series like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and Made In Heaven. Some of the noteworthy movies by Chhapaak’s Vikrant Massey are Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Lootera.

Next for the actor:

Aanand L Rai is working on a mystery drama film. The director and producer have reportedly approached Taapsee Pannu for the lead role in this mystery flick. Along with Pannu, Vikrant Massey, the Mirzapur fame, has also been signed for the movie.

