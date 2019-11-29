Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Roped In For Aanand L Rai's Mystery Drama?

Taapsee Pannu seems to have become a favourite of directors and producers in Bollywood. Taapsee has a lot of films lined up in the upcoming year. An article in online claims that Taapsee has been reportedly roped in for Aanand L Rai's next project. If the news turns out to be true, this will indeed be a big opportunity for the actor.

Taapsee Pannu in Aanand L Rai's next

Aanand L Rai is working on a mystery drama film. The director and producer have reportedly approached Taapsee Pannu for the lead role in this mystery flick. Along with Pannu, Vikrant Massey, the Mirzapur fame, has also been signed for the movie.

The movie will be an Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar production. The article also talks about how the makers of the movie were hunting for a fresh lead pair. This is because they aimed to keep the mystery of the movie intact. The article also claimed that some portions of the movie will be shot in the North. The makers are yet to decide the other shooting locations. To maintain authenticity, the makers have chosen the North as the story is set there.

The movie will be directed by Vinil Matthews. Vinil last directed the movie Hasee Toh Phasee. Hasee Toh Phasee was released in the year 2014. It starred Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. Matthews will be returning to the director's seat after a gap of six years.

Taapsee Pannu is also busy with her upcoming projects Thappad and Rashmi Rocket. She will also be a part of the horror flick by Anurag Kashyap along with a South Indian movie. Vikrant Massey will also be seen in the movie Chhapaak alongside Deepika Padukone. He is also shooting for the movie Ginni Weds Sunny starring alongside Yami Gautam.

