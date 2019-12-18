Vikrant Massey Teases New Song With A Beautiful Picture From 'Chhapaak'

Actor Vikrant Massey took to his Twitter handle to share a new picture from the film "Chhapaak" with Deepika Padukone. The picture was a teaser to the first song release 'Nok Jhok' from the Meghna Gulzar directorial. He wrote, "Har tu tu-main main mein chipa hota hai pyaar ke anek pehlu."

'Chhapaak' song 'Nok Jhok': Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's blooming love is unmissable

Deepika-Vikrant's kissing scene from 'Chhapaak' sets leaked

A video from the sets of "Chhapaak" in New Delhi, which features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey kissing, has been leaked online. The new video is a part of a series of several leaks from the Delhi shoot schedule of the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika.

Laxmi Agarwal paid only Rs 11 lakh for 'Chhapaak', claim reports

The 20-second-long footage features Deepika and Vikrant paired opposite each other for the first time kissing while seated on the roof of a building. As they kiss, the crowd is heard cheering for the duo. A source close to the film said post the leaks, "Security has been tightened on the sets". When contacted, Massey refrained to comment.

This is not the first leak for "Chhapaak", as several videos featuring Deepika have surfaced on the Internet. Recently, a video featuring the "Padmaavat" star dressed in a school uniform was doing rounds online. Another video from the sets captured Deepika, in and as her character Malti, filming a sequence on a street without realising that a phone camera is capturing her. A Death in the Gunj" actor Vikrant Massey on joining the cast of the film said, "Honoured to be part of #Chhapaak! Thank you @meghnagulzar Ma'am for giving me this opportunity & believing in me. Looking forward to working with the supremely talented @DeepikaPadukone." "Chhapaak", backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

