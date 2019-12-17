Laxmi Agarwal Paid Only Rs 11 Lakh For 'Chhapaak', Claim Reports

Chhapaak is an upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is among the much-anticipated films of 2020. The trailer of the film was released which caught attention. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Now a piece of news about the money Laxmi took to tell her story is making rounds. Read to know more.

Laxmi Agarwal was paid only Rs 11 lakhs

The story of Chhapaak is set to show the real-life of Laxmi. According to a source, Meghna Gulzar, director of the film, got the rights of her story for ₹11 lakhs. It is said that Laxmi has been neatly tied up in a contract which forbids anybody else from taking her story in any way.

The source said that ₹11 lakhs might now seem like a small amount for signing your life story away, but it contributed Laxmi to buy herself a house in Delhi. The movie has the additional star power of Deepika Padukone, who is also the producer, which ensures that the survivor gets a great deal of attention and the many benefits that come with it. The story will reach to a wider audience, spreading more awareness

Laxmi Agarwal on Chhapaak trailer

After the trailer release, Laxmi opened up about the film in an interview with a daily. She said that she is positive about the film. She also emphasised about how people have realised that it is not about the face and the looks. The fact is reflected through how many people posted Deepika Padukone’s picture on social media, Laxmi Agarwal added. She also told how the film is bound to remove using acid as a form of revenge from the minds of people who used it as a weapon.

Laxmi Agarwal pointed out how people tend to think someone that among them has done the wrong and make it a social issue as and when some celebrity raises the question. She also added that people would understand the life of an acid attack survivor instead of rejecting her or him, after the release of Chhapaak. Laxmi Agarwal’s story is the source of inspiration behind Chhapaak, and Laxmi has confirmed the same in public.

