Vikrant Massey's Social Media Accounts Hacked; Actor Warns Fans

Actor Vikrant Massey on Monday said the security of his social media accounts has been compromised and efforts are on to restore the profiles. Massey shared the update on his Instagram Story and urged people to ignore any messages they may have received from his account.

"My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM's or comments coming in. We're working on it," the Cargo actor wrote. Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan's Instagram accounts were also hacked.

Vikrant Massey, who got engaged to long time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in November last year, took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable selfie on Sunday. "Thank you nanu for choosing me to be a part of your life. #BunnyForLife @sheetalthakur,” Vikrant wrote.

Vikrant is currently shooting for 14 Phere, opposite Kriti Kharbanda and Sheetal joined him on the sets. Yami Gautam dropped heart emojis on the picture, while Kriti wrote, 'Awww'. The couple had initially kept their relationship a secret, and it was only in 2017 when they had announced their love for one another. Vikrant and Sheetal were featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful.

The actor who is currently shooting for his next web series 14 Phere, also has a number of films lined up next including Haseen Dilruba and a film with Shankar Raman. While sharing his thoughts about doing a film with Shankar, the actor said that since his early career days, he was a huge fan of Gurgaon which came in 2018 and to get an opportunity to work with someone like Shankar on a script that is close to his heart, it’s a dream come true for Massey.

