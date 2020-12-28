Farah Khan's Social Media Accounts Hacked; Filmmaker Cautions Netizens Over It

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s social media accounts were hacked recently. She shared the news with her fans on her Instagram account and cautioned them that her Twitter account has been compromised. The director cautioned netizens and requested them to not interact with that account as she wrote in the caption, “please be vigilant”.

Farah Khan's Twitter hacked

Farah Khan is very active on social media and has a huge fan following on various platforms. However, earlier today, The Om Shanti Om director revealed that her Twitter as well as Instagram handle were hacked. While she managed to restore her Instagram handle, she is hoping that she gets her Instagram account back soon.

Farah Khan's Instagram hacked

In the caption of her latest Instagram handle, Farah Khan wrote, “This is true! My Instagram was also hacked n many dms could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore Instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too”. Check out the post about the same below.

Farah Khan's social media accounts hacked

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on Farah Khan’s social media handle, a number of netizens gushed to the post to leave their reactions on the same. Numerous netizens thanked the director for informing about the hacked account and wrote further that she gets it back soon. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Many other netizens commented on the post stating that people should be cautious about the same. Several other netizens sent her warm regards and wished her well. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Farah Khan's previous post

A day before, Farah Khan had posted a picture of her daughter Anya as she held their dog in her arms. The director was seen praising her daughter Diva’s photography skills and wrote in the caption that "though Diva doesn’t know what ”magic hour” means in film language she sure got a magical picture in exactly the right light". Check out the post below.

