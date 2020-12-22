Vikrant Massey Looks Back At 2020, Says 'my Best Is Yet To Come'

Though the year 2020 might be inching closer towards the end, yet actor Vikrant Massey who is delivering back to back films looked back at his professional commitments during the Covid 19 pandemic. The actor who starred in Chhapaak, Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare which were quite successful commercially. Talking about his choice of films in his professional phase, the actor during a recent conversation with Hindustan Times revealed that he still holds this belief that his best is yet to come.

Vikrant Massey shares his views on the year 2020

The actor who is currently shooting for his next web series 14 Phere, also has a number of films lined up next including Haseen Dilruba and a film with Shankar Raman. While sharing his thoughts about doing a film with Shankar, the actor said that since his early career days, he was a huge fan of Gurgaon which came in 2018 and to get an opportunity to work with someone like Shankar on a script that is close to his heart, it’s a dream come true for Massey.

Being optimistic about his work, the 33-year-old actor hopes that people will enjoy watching these films as much as he did making them. Vikrant shares that people are kind, really supportive. This year has been incredible, professionally, in spite of the fact that much was not done on the field in terms of shooting. Apart from the professional front, which made 2020 special for the actor was his engagement with fiancée Sheetal Thakur. Talking about the impending wedding celebrations, the actor told the entertainment portal that the Covid has really reshuffled their plans. Hopefully, the couple is planning for a wedding affair next year. The actor informed that their wedding will be a close-knitted affair in Himachal which is the couple’s native hometown and revealed that it will be attended by close friends and family.

