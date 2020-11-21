Vindu Dara Singh Highlights Achievements Of The Modi Government: 'Your One Vote To...'

Highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government, actor Vindu Dara Singh took to his Twitter handle and listed over 25 things that the ruling government has achieved in their term.

From providing 3 crore homes, introducing the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, to becoming the fifth largest GDP power, Vindu Dara Singh penned a message for the common man and wrote, "Your one vote to Modiji" has helped the country achieve the following —

@narendramodi ji & @BJP4India

▶️CAA

▶️Rera Act

▶️Ram Mandir

▶️3 Cr Homes

▶️9 Cr Toilets

▶️Stable Govt

▶️370 Removal

▶️Triple Talaq

▶️Low Inflation

▶️Terrorism Drop

▶️15 new AIIMS

▶️35 new Airports

▶️Transgenders Act

▶️1.8 lakh Km Roads

▶️Motor Vehicles Act

Continued next tweet — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 21, 2020

@narendramodi ji & @BJP4India Your one vote to Modiji got you these

▶️Weaponry for forces

▶️New Education Policy

▶️7 New IITs ,IIMs, IITs

▶️Reduced Corporate tax

▶️PM Kisan for all Farmers

▶️2nd largest Solar Power

▶️2nd largest steel producer

▶️2nd largest mobile manufacturer. — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 21, 2020

@narendramodi & @BJP4India

▶️4th largest Automotive market

▶️Fugitive Economic Offender Act

▶️Reduction in Bank Non-Performing assets

▶️Clearing 2 Lakh crore fuel debt

▶️Ayushman Bharat

▶️5th Largest GDP Power from the previous 11th

▶️Privatization of failed Business. #JaiHind — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 21, 2020

PM Modi Speaks at PDPU's Convocation Ceremony

The prime minister while addressing the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) via video conference said that despite the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the graduating students should remember that their strength and capacities are much bigger than the challenges, and asked them not to lose confidence.

PM Modi stresses on 'crucial changes' that will promote entrepreneurship in the country

"What is more important than problems is your purpose, preference and your commitment. This is not that you are facing a challenge for the first time in your life, or that this is the last challenge. It is not the case that a successful person does not have problems. But those who accept the challenges and defeat them are the ones who succeed," he said.

He asked the students to recall the period of the country''s Independence movement and how people sacrificed their lives for it. He asked them to similarly become a soldier for ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

PM Modi chairs review meet on India's vaccine development and vaccination strategy

(with PTI inputs)

