PM Modi Stresses On 'crucial Changes' That Will Promote Entrepreneurship In The Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 8th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar via video conferencing. While addressing the convocation ceremony, PM Modi said, 'Today, you are entering the industry at a time when due to the pandemic, major changes are taking place in the energy sector of the world. At this time, there are many opportunities for the growth of entrepreneurship & employment.'

Addressing the students of PDPU during their Convocation. https://t.co/TI34n8PykZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2020

Addressing the students, PM Modi said, "The way you all are approaching towards the new destination and journey of life, I have full faith that with your skill, talent and professionalism, you all will rise as one of the strongest pillars of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'."

READ | PM Modi & Lotay Tshering Launches RuPay Card Phase-2 In Bhutan After Its Phase-1's Success

During his address, PM Modi motivated the passing out students by stating that although these were 'tough times', but 'strength and faith' was bigger than the challenges.

He said, "It is not easy to graduate during these tough times, but always remember that your strength and faith is bigger than your challenges. I will not say that this is the first or the last time that you are facing a challenge like this. Instead, I would advise you to focus on your purpose, preference, plan because with this in mind, you all will be able to overcome every struggle in your lives."

READ | PM Modi Reviews Nagrota Encounter; Terrorists Were Planning Big Attack On 26/11: Sources

PM Modi Speaks at PDPU's Convocation Ceremony

Besides congratulating the students of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, PM Modi said that in the last one and a half-decade, PDPU has not only become the centre of country's energy sector but also the centre of professional education, skill development and the startup ecosystem. He said, 'I have been associated with this university's projects since the beginning and today it gives me immense pleasure to announce that PDPU is not only gaining recognition in the country but also across the whole world.'

PM Narendra Modi said, "I am very proud to see that this university is moving far ahead of its time. There was a time when people questioned the capability of this university. However, the university's students, professors and the professionals who studied here have managed to silence all these questions with their accomplishments in the field of petroleum and other energy sectors."

READ | PM Modi Chairs Review Meet On India's Vaccine Development And Vaccination Strategy

PM Modi appeals to Gujarat govt

Looking at the way the PDPU has transformed itself in the last decade, the Prime Minister appealed to the state government of Gujarat to rename the Petroleum University and call it 'Energy University'. He also said that in the upcoming years, the university plans to expand its approach over other energy sectors as well. Prime Minister Modi asserted that the efforts of PDPU will take the country closer to its mission of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

READ | PM Modi Highlights India-Luxembourg Ties In Summit, Counterpart Supports India's UNSC Bid