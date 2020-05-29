Vindu Dara Singh Takes Flight From Chandigarh To Mumbai; Actor Shares Airport Experience

Vindu Dara Singh on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share his airport experience as he took a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The actor shared videos from the airport and wrote, "Taking my first flight since ages #Chandigarh to #Mumbai and the airport is immaculate with all precautions! It''s a joke when they say a person landed and got positive on a 2 hour flight despite mask ect just 33 on board so airlines in loss but so is the world ! Life will go on."

Vindu shared videos of airport on his Instagram story and showed how proper social distancing was maintained. Baggage sanitation followed, temperature checking was done too. He said, "Everything is being beautifully managed". With only 33 passengers in the flight, Vindu landed in Mumbai safely.

Vindu Dara Singh further shared another video where an Indigo attendant was seen providing the actor with the safety kit — mask, sanitizer, face-shield. A user then asked the actor why he was travelling to Mumbai where the cases were rising every day.

To this, Singh said, "Jahan testing zyada wahan cases zyada and mumbai has a lot of people living in close proximity so it will definitely have maximum tension with positive cases but it’s a city that never stops and has a never say die spirit. We will rock again soon in aamchi. #Mumbai"

Fan interaction

Lets not talk abt loss in 2020

If u survive through ,this wll become your biggest achievement and gain — Tina Kapoor (@TinaKap43836675) May 29, 2020

Don’t worry we all shall turn it around and make the next half of 2020 rocking ! God is great and #ItsAboutTime things get better for the world ! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 29, 2020

Paa ji be safe , we are seeing a super upcoming leader who has humanity, knows his ppl , has feelings so can’t take chances for u , as if we have less good leaders in our country. Waiting to see on on board to see u as a leader . — jitendra (@Realtykingindia) May 29, 2020

Just landed safe and sound ! Just wish all the best for our country am no leader bhai ! 🙏🏻 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 29, 2020

