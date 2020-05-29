Last Updated:

Vindu Dara Singh Takes Flight From Chandigarh To Mumbai; Actor Shares Airport Experience

Vindu Dara Singh on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share his airport experience as he took a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. Read details inside —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share his airport experience as he took a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The actor shared videos from the airport and wrote, "Taking my first flight since ages #Chandigarh to #Mumbai and the airport is immaculate with all precautions! It''s a joke when they say a person landed and got positive on a 2 hour flight despite mask ect just 33 on board so airlines in loss but so is the world ! Life will go on."

Vindu shared videos of airport on his Instagram story and showed how proper social distancing was maintained. Baggage sanitation followed, temperature checking was done too. He said, "Everything is being beautifully managed". With only 33 passengers in the flight, Vindu landed in Mumbai safely.

Vindu Dara Singh further shared another video where an Indigo attendant was seen providing the actor with the safety kit — mask, sanitizer, face-shield. A user then asked the actor why he was travelling to Mumbai where the cases were rising every day.

To this, Singh said, "Jahan testing zyada wahan cases zyada and mumbai has a lot of people living in close proximity so it will definitely have maximum tension with positive cases but it’s a city that never stops and has a never say die spirit. We will rock again soon in aamchi. #Mumbai"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Leaving #chandigarh after 77 days off to the airport hope I remember how to fly 😂 #Mumbai

A post shared by Vindu dara Singh (@vindusingh) on

Fan interaction

Ramayan: Vindu Dara Singh enjoys serial, shares pic of father as Hanuman with COVID prayer

'Ramayan' starring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia smashes TRP again

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all