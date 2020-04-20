'Ramayan' Starring Arun Govil And Dipika Chikhlia Smashes TRP Again

Doordarshan is currently the most viewed channel in India amid the nationwide lockdown due to re-telecasting of mythological serial, Ramayan. With the immense response, the show has once again topped the TRP ratings with record-breaking numbers. Read to know more.

Ramayan tops the TV charts again

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) reports every week how an on-air has worked in terms of impressions analysing the data from urban as well as the rural world. The re-run of Ramayan, Mahabharat and other shows has given a boost to Doordarshan as it witnessed a jump of 40000% in its viewership, as per reports. Earlier, the channel was falling way behind its competitors.

As per the latest reports, Ramayan has yet again grabbed the top spot. The show remains the most viewed in both urban and rural centres earning 34228 and 27169 impressions respectively.

Mahabharat came in the second position with 10524 impressions in the urban and 6228 in the rural areas. The TRP list also includes shows like Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, Mahima Shanidev Ki and Baba Aisa Var Dhudo.

According to a previous BARC report, Ramayan got 170 million views in its four episodes’ overs its first weekend of re-telecast. Ramananda Sagar’s show also became the highest watched serial in the Hindi general entertainment platform. It was the top-rated in urban and megacities.

Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh with others. After a record-breaking rerun, the show has ended its course with the final episode being aired yesterday. Doordarshan has now bought in its follow up show Uttar Ramayan or Luv Kush. It has the same cast of Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman and Dara Singh as Hanuman along with Swapnil Joshi and Mayuresh Kshetramade as Kusha and Luv respectively.

