Ramayan: Vindu Dara Singh enjoys serial, shares pic of father as Hanuman with COVID prayer

The re-run of Ramayan has taken Doordarshan way ahead of the other channels as far as the ratings are concerned. Viewers have been enjoying the show, sharing their thoughts on each day’s episodes and even posting memes. The popularity of the serial has also led to the actors portraying the various characters of the Ramanand Sagar directorial getting popular again.

While Ram and Sita, played by Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, have become one of the most talked-about actors recently, characters who played Ravan, Lakshman and others are also shooting back to popularity.

A character that enjoyed popularity on par with that of Ram and Sita in that era, was Hanuman, played by the late Dara Singh. Singh held numerous feathers in his cap, like becoming one of India’s most famous wrestlers, but till today, he is known as Hanuman for his role in the show.

Dara Singh's son Vindu Dara Singh also has been enjoying the re-run. The former Bigg Boss winner took to Twitter on Monday to share a picture of his father in a still from Ramayan.

Vindu wrote that when times appeared hopeless, referring to the COVID-19 crisis, one should still have miracles on the hope list. The Kambakht Ishq star added that not just enjoying the show in the lockdown, he was awaiting a cure for the pandemic too.

Here’s the post

When times appear to be Hopeless.... then Miracles should still be on your Hope list..

Enjoyed the #Ramayan in the lockdown and awaiting the cure to this pandemic soon ! pic.twitter.com/kfKbVZwAGx — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) April 20, 2020

Not just Ramayan, Dara Singh had also featured in similar mythological ventures like Veer Bheem Sen and many Ramayan and Mahabharat films, in roles of Shiva and Bhima. A stint as BJP Rajya Sabha MP and roles like Jab We Met were some other highlights of Dara Singh's career before he passed away in 2012.

Meanwhile, Ramayan airs on DD National, every day at 9 AM and 9 PM. The channel also started Uttar Ramayan that premiered on Sunday. Shows like Maharabhat, Shaktiman, and Shriman Shrimati have also returned on Doordarshan.

