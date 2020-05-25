Vir Das' neighbour 'sneezes' on him, threatens to hit in ugly spat; celebs demand action

Vir Das had a harrowing experience with his ‘Lockdown Neighbour’ late on Sunday. The actor-comedian took to social media to share his ordeal when a 73-year-old man ‘harassed’ him. The worst bit was that the man even blew air on Vir and threatened to hit him.

Vir Das shared that he had come out of his home in Mumbai to share food with another neighbour, and was waiting outside when the food was being prepared. The Hamsukh star claimed that’s when this man started screaming at him.

In the video, the man can be heard asking Vir to go inside his home and wear a mask. When Vir said that it was his house and that he was standing inside, the man pulls his mask down to ‘sneeze’ at him, amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Vir, however, kept his cool and said, “Please stay six feet away from me.”

The man also said that he was born in the house where Vir was living and that his late parents will 'haunt' him. He also kept stating that it was his 'land.' The man even charged at him and said , “Don’t laugh, I’ll give you one bloody slap.”

Numerous celebrities came out in Vir's support and even urged him to sue the man, get a ‘restraining order’ or an ‘official censure’. They also praised the comedian for keeping his cool.

Here are the reactions

This is pure harassment. Also scary cause he seems a little crazy to be cursing you with haunting threats. Please be safe Vir & Shivani. 💛 #crazycoronatimes — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) May 24, 2020

Vir please be careful. Get a restraining order against this lunatic. Glad you stayed calm but don’t allow people like him to bulldoze you. Stay safe! — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) May 24, 2020

He seems completely drunk or loony. How dare he threaten to sneeze on you! Proves once again that Celebs are easy targets. Stay safe bro. Big hug 🤗 https://t.co/HJs4QPJSPv — Milap (@zmilap) May 24, 2020

Pretty sure that intentional ‘sneeze’ is worthy of some official censure

Amazed at your incredible patience Vir — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) May 24, 2020

Vir !! You should consider suing that person. At least talk to a legal counsel about this. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) May 25, 2020

In a statement, Vir Das clarified that the man was not his landlord, but was unhappy about his landlord taking ownership of the flat, where the man and his parents had lived before.

The Mastizaade star added that he usually refrained from posting such matters in the public, but this ‘harassment’ was going on for eight months now. He claimed that even his wife has also been at the receiving end.

Vir stated that the man had gone to the media over this issue, while Vir and the other society members have also sent legal notice to him. After recording similar videos in the past and threatening that he’d post it, it was the first time, he posted it, as he was ‘really angry.’

With his trademark wit, he quipped that no humans or ‘ghosts’ haunted him last night. He apologised for posting his 'personal drama’ on social media.

