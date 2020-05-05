Harsha Bhogle Joins Vir Das, Vidya Balan In Donating And Helping Raise Funds For PPE Kits

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most adored commentators across the globe. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Harsha Bhogle is also nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket'. Harsha Bhogle is often seen tweeting on several topics and giving his opinions on the same.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle reveals story behind Sachin Tendulkar's first interview in 1987

Harsha Bhogle urges people to donate for PPE kits to fight coronavirus

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have been doing their bit by donating to various organizations and at the same time, they are urging fans to come forward and contribute. Harsha Bhogle also has come forward to support people who are at the forefront of this battle against the deadly virus by donating for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Tring India, which is a celebrity shoutout platform, posted a video message by Harsha Bhogle as he has joined the platform's campaign #WarAgainstCovid19 to provide necessary equipment to the doctors. Harsha Bhogle further said that he had done his part by donating the PPE kits. He also urged people to donate for the same.

ALSO READ | Bollywood: Vidya Balan posts picture with a colourful background; fans say she looks like Sita

There are several celebrities who have come forward to support this campaign which focuses on providing the necessary equipment to the doctor. Bollywood stars like Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mrunal Thakur have come forward to support the campaign. Standup comedian Vir Das has also contributed by donating for PPE kits.

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan donates 2000 PPE kits to Kasturba Hospital amid COVID-19 crisis

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan shares glimpses of struggles she went through while shooting at home; watch

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER