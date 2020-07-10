Vir Das Shows How Bratty Actors Behave On Set, "make Samosa In 5 Mins With Your Own Hands"

Vir Das took a dig at bratty movie stars who have a snobbish behaviour towards everyone involved in making a film. In the recent video uploaded by Vir Das, he threw light on the hypocrisy of actors who demand equality amongst each other but harass spot dadas, managers and others by making undeserved demands. Watch the video below.

Vir Das takes a dig at 'Equality in the entertainment industry'

The video began with Vir Das talking to his manager and instructing him about his film should be made. Vir tells his manager that he wants the writer to be told that he shall be saying his dialogues and does not care about what the writer wants. Showing how certain actors disregard assistants and junior artists, Vir Das in the video further tells the manager to make the director wait outside his van.

Then, Vir Das is seen instructing an imaginary ‘spot dada’ to show how they are harassed by movie stars. Vir Das is seen making demands which are close to impossible to fulfil. He says, “Spot Dada get me two samosas (snack) within 5 minutes. Make it with your own hands”.

Moreover, Vir Das is seen telling his manager to get him his next film. For the next film, he wants the manager to make sure that he gets 80% more than the female lead. He concluded the video as he pointing out the hypocrisy of the actors in the end. Vir Das is heard saying, “Hey guys, I just wanna say nepotism is terrible. You know there should be quality among actors at all times”. For this part, Vir Das’ tone had turned very polite.

Vir Das' video on hypocrisy in Bollywood

Fans react

As soon as the video went up, many fans flooded the post with their comments and reactions. Several fans related to the video and said that they have faced the behaviour first hand and that the video was so true. Many other fans appreciated the art of Vir Das. Several other fans found the video hilarious. Check out some of the comments below.



Earlier, Vir Das had taken to his twitter account and had urged actors to treat everyone involved in making the film with equality. He wrote in his tweet that the notion that equality should only exist between actors is wrong. He had also mentioned that it is important the actors treat ADs, crew members, and all the people with less power than them on a film with respect. Check out the tweet below.

Before any actor starts giving lectures on equality, I would highly recommend they check the way they treat ADs, crew members, junior artists, writers and all the people with less power than them on a film. The notion that equality should only exist between actors, is bullshit. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 16, 2020

