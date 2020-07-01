Vir Das Celebrates 9 Years Of 'Delhi Belly' With A Special Still And Heartfelt Note

Bollywood actor Vir Das recently took to its Instagram to share a still from the movie Delhi Belly. Delhi Belly has completed 9 years since it was first released and to mark the occasion, Vir Das posted a picture of the iconic trio of Delhi Belly – Imran Khan, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Vir Das also wrote a heartfelt note with the picture.

In this picture, Imran Khan, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapoor are seen sitting in the car. The trio is seen laughing looking at something in distance. They are seen sporting their epic movie costumes and looks. The note read, “9 years since this madness dropped. Still some of the most fun and hardest work i've ever seen done on a film. Whenever an idea i'm working on seems too outrageous or crazy, I remind myself that Delhi Belly exists, was made, and was watched. #delhibelly” Fans in huge number praised the actor for his performance and also cherished some good old memories related to the movie. Take a look at the post.

About the movie Delhi Belly

Starring Imran Khan, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur in the leading roles, Delhi Belly follows the story of three struggling room-mates, who unknowingly become potential prey of a ruthless gangster. Helmed by Abinay Deo and Akshat Verma, Delhi Belly also stars actor Vijay Raaz, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasury in prominent roles. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures, the theatrical trailer of the film premiéred with Aamir Khan's Dhobi Ghat on January 21, 2011, while the film released on July 1, 2011. Granted 'A' certificate for its profanity and sexual content, the film was remade in Tamil as Settai. As per box office reports, the film opened very well at the box office and raked in a business of ₹360 million in the first week of screening worldwide.

On the work front, Vir Das was seen in the Netflix movie Hasmukh. The series is co-created by Vir Das and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and it features Vir as the main lead who hails from Saharanpur. The series also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad. In the show, the protagonist played by comedian-actor Vir Das, in each episode, murders professionals from various facets of life who have committed some wrong and then perform a stand-up act on such people.

