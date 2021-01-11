Last Updated:

Virat, Anushka Welcome Baby Girl: Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Couple With Warm Wishes

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma & cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday. Madhuri Dixit, Aftab Shivdasani, Angad Bedi congratulate

Virat Kohli

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday. Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Soon after the announcement, Bollywood celebrities including Angad Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit, Ishaan Khatter, and many more dropped congratulatory messages. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel." Shreya Ghoshal commented on Virat Kohli's post and wrote, "God bless the beautiful family."

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Sharma announced their pregnancy in August 2020. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

