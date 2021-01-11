Virat, Anushka Welcome Baby Girl: Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Couple With Warm Wishes

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday. Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Soon after the announcement, Bollywood celebrities including Angad Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit, Ishaan Khatter, and many more dropped congratulatory messages. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel." Shreya Ghoshal commented on Virat Kohli's post and wrote, "God bless the beautiful family."

Like @BrianLara 's daughter name Sydney, can Kohli's daughter's name be same as she is born on a day when his Dad's team fought incredibly in Sydney! ðŸ˜€ Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli n @AnushkaSharma.The baby girl will be sharing her B'day with one of papa's heroes Dravid — Vimal Kumar/à¤µà¤¿à¤®à¤² à¤•à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° (@Vimalwa) January 11, 2021

Welcome to the best phase of your lives dear @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli . God bless your little bundle of joy. ðŸ‘¶ðŸ»âœ¨â¤ï¸ https://t.co/pS0dYNZKIr — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel ðŸ˜˜ðŸ¤— https://t.co/mVTlFSxtMm — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli on ur beautiful baby girl! As a father of 2 strong daughters, I can tell you first hand that parenthood is the most beautiful journey I could have ever asked for! Lots of love & good health to all of uâ¤ï¸#SidK #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/iAk92hKTx0 — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) January 11, 2021

Congrats Virat and Anushka! Enjoy breaking news ðŸ’£ pic.twitter.com/xtIolCjJvB — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) January 11, 2021

Congratulations ðŸŽ‰.. May God bless her ðŸ™ — Manish Sharma (@ManishS_SG) January 11, 2021

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Sharma announced their pregnancy in August 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

