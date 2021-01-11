Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Baby: Hardik Pandya, Chahal Lead Wishes From Sports Fraternity

What has already been a momentous day for Indian cricket fans has now become even busier, with Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his first child with actress and producer, Anushka Sharma. The news of Virat Kohli's baby has taken Twitter by storm and is already the No. 1 trending hashtag on Twitter. This will add greatly to the excitement and happiness of fans around the country who have been eagerly waiting for the couple to announce the news ever since they informed the world that they were expecting a child together through a social media post, all the way back on August 27 last year.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Birthday Becomes Top Twitter Trend As Fans, Ex-teammates Wish 'The Wall'

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma baby news

With India taking on Australia in the 3rd test at the Sydney Cricket Ground and avoiding what looked to be a sure shot way to defeat, it has already been a splendid day for Indian cricket fans. A frenzied day on Twitter is now set to be even more active, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his daughter with Anushka Sharma. Kohli was faced with some massive critique and an equal amount of adulation after he announced that he would not be staying with the Indian team for the entirety of their tour of Australia in order to be present for the birth of his child.

This decision to go on paternity leave was highly debated, but the captain stayed firm on this and returned to be with his wife after the 1st India vs Australia Test. The test saw India bowled out for their lowest-ever total in a Test match - a mere 36 runs - and earned Kohli heaps of criticism. However, the team bounced back well without him and went on to win the second test and draw the 3rd test that took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. If anyone was curious as to why Kohli had not given an opinion on the match, it was probably because he was busy welcoming his new-born daughter into the world.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Lauds Team-mates For Showing Intent As SCG Test Ends In A Stalemate

With Kohli being one of the most popular sporting figures in the world and Anushka being a prominent Bollywood personality, it is no surprise that the news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby has invited messages of congratulations from people around the world. Here are some of the leading wishes from members of the sporting fraternity:

Congratulations to the proud parents ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜Š — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 11, 2021

Congratulations both of u â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Takes EPIC Dig At Steve Smith Again After Fans Accuse Aussie Of 'cheating'

Virat Kohli baby news

In his post announcing the birth, Kohli has asked fans to respect his and Anushka's privacy after the birth of the child. There is no news on the baby's name as of now. Neither Kohli nor Anushka has released any pictures of the child. The baby shares her birthday with an icon of Indian cricket - former captain and batsman, Rahul Dravid.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Tweets With Pride After SCG Draw, Indian Keeper Turns From 'Zero To Hero'

Image Credits: Virat Kohli Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.