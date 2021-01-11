Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Blessed With A Baby Girl; Cricketer Shares Note

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11. The Indian cricket captain took to his Twitter handle to share the happy news on his social media handle.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.

Love, Virat," he wrote.

In August, actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump. "And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," the 32-year-old actor tweeted.



Anushka and 31-year-old Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama "Zero".

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli slam photographer for 'invading their privacy'; Read note

Is Virat Kohli a 12th pass? Fans curious of power couple Virat-Anushka's education degrees

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.