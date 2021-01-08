Is Virat Kohli A 12th Pass? Fans Curious Of Power Couple Virat-Anushka's Education Degrees

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took social media by storm with their August 27, 2020, announcement that they were expecting their first child together sometime in January of 2021. With Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby due any day now, some eagle-eyed fans have discovered a rather hidden detail about the parents-to-be. While living in the limelight comes with its share of pros, one of the downsides is definitely just how much information is out there about you. The latest detail unearthed about the famous duo is the huge difference in their educational qualifications.

Is Virat Kohli a 12th pass?

Unlike most careers in the world, that demand that a person be backed up by educational qualifications, sports and films depend on raw talent and hard work. In such a scenario, most sportspersons and film personalities chose to drop out of the formal education circuit and concentrate instead, on making it in their chosen field. With the exception of some notable players like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and R Ashwin, most Indian cricketers either choose not to - or in some cases like Sachin Tendulkar - do not get the time to study any further than Grade 10 or 12 in India.

Similarly, India's skipper Virat Kohli has completed his education only up to High School at the Vishal Bharati Public School and does not hold a college degree, according to multiple reports. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, has not just a graduate degree but also holds a post-graduate degree in Economics as per her interview with a leading Indian publication back in May 2017. In an education-obsessed society like ours, however, it is more important to note that despite Kohli's basic education, he has excelled in the game he has chosen to play and is known worldwide for his talent and prowess while Anushka has also chosen to go off the path taken usually despite her high level of education.

Virat Kohli net worth

As the captain of the Indian men's cricket team and being one of the best players in the world, Virat Kohli enjoys an immense level of popularity. With this, of course, come millions of social media followers and lucrative endorsement deals. According to Forbes, Kohli earns a total of $24 million just thought his endorsement deals with the likes of Audi, Hero Motocorp, MRF, Uber, Valvoline and more. He was #66 on Forbes list of Highest-Paid Athletes for 2020 - the only cricketer to make it into the list.

Kohli's annual salary from the BCCI stands at about ₹7 crores per annum - the highest grade of contracts awarded by the organization. Kohli also earns a whopping ₹17 crores per annum from his IPL team and has a lifetime earning of ₹126 crores from the league.

