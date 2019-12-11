Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Have Stood Together Through Thick And Thin; Here's Proof

In the year 2017, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Hindi film actor Anushka Sharma got married. On December 11, 2019, the stars celebrated their second marriage anniversary. Their love story still manages to win over everyone's hearts. Each social media post and picture they share about each other prove that they are living their happiest lives together. They for sure define couple goals for this generation. However, the couple had to face hard situations in life when people questioned their bond. But their love for each other stood the test of time and made them stronger. They face each and every problem together with courage and triumph. Here are a few instances that prove their unbreakable bond.

Fans blamed Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s bad performances

In their early days of dating, Anushka was seen at most of Virat’s matches. But in one of the series, Virat had a bad performance. Fans took to social media and slammed Anushka for Virat’s bad performance and said that as Anushka was present in the stadium, Virat could not perform. Virat posted a picture to tell his fans that he is ashamed of them for putting such allegations on Anushka.

Farokh Engineer's accusations on Anushka

Farokh Engineer, who is a well-known cricket veteran, accused Anushka Sharma of influencing the selectors. This was because Anushka was seen sitting close to the selectors of the match. Virat Kohli stood up for his wife and said that Anushka has her own beliefs and values the system. Virat also added that he would not let her go against rules and protocols. Later, the former cricketer apologized to the couple and clarified that his quote was misunderstood and he did not mean to demean the actor.

Anushka shouted at the man who threw garbage on the road

This incident cannot be forgotten as Anushka saw a man throwing garbage on the street and shouted at him for doing so. Virat Kohli took to his Instagram and shared the video of Anushka shouting at the man. Netizens reacted negatively and trolled her too. But Virat did not take the post down as he believed in Anushka and let her do the right thing.

