Gstaad: Here's All The Things You Can Do In This Snowy Switzerland Village

New Year is almost around the corner and people across the globe are at arms to celebrate their big night with their loved ones. Bollywood celebrities, too, have plans to spend the last night of the year with their loved ones, as many celebrities have headed out for a vacation. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have decided to spend their vacation in Switzerland. Considered as one of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s favourite travel spots, the snowy country of Switzerland has a lot to offer in terms of nature. Here are a few things to do in Gstaad.

Go the 'Virushka' way in Gstaad, Switzerland

Famous for its soaring mountains and prestigious international boarding schools, Gstaad is an upscale resort town in the Bernese Oberland region of the Swiss Alps. The village of Gstaad has become a popular destination for jet setters, as the place is famous for its beautiful ski resorts. Find out what you’ve been missing and take it into consideration on your next journey!

Visit a Snow resort

Apart from its pristine pistes aplenty and a flurry of glitzy boutiques, Gstaad is also a perfect place to enjoy in summer. You can try hiking, cycling or swimming in pure mountain lakes. Experience the hidden flora and fauna of Switzerland, in the heart of Gstaad Jungles and try the exquisite cuisine. In winter, you can go tobogganing, snow biking, and ice-climbing, as well as paragliding, animal trekking, horse riding, and hot air ballooning.

Join the huskies for a Dogsled

You don’t have to head all the way north to Iceland or Lapland to enjoy the magic of dog sledding, as you can do it right in Gstaad. Huskies and Greenland dogs love the exercise they get from pulling a sleigh across the glistening snow and hence are used by the locals as a transport. Head up to the picturesque little village of Lauenen for a scenic passenger ride across a nature reserve on a sled.

Go Village hopping

A collection of ten charming chalet villages, Gstaad has its own unique weather characters. Visit Gstaad for shopping, eating and drinking, and its gorgeous old alpine buildings. Each little town has something different to offer, and you can travel easily using the MOB train system or a variety of local bus routes.

